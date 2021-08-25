Nine women now serving as US governors, tying a record

WASHINGTON, Aug 24: Taking over on short notice for a scandal-plagued predecessor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Kathy Hochul began her tenure Tuesday with more than enough challenges for a new administration.

She also began with an historic opportunity: Hochul is the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the US.

"New York as a whole has been a tough place for women to break into the highest levels, because there is very much a tight set of powerful gatekeepers," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

"And unfortunately - even in 2021 - women are still seen, in effect, as newcomers," she said.

Hochul, a Democrat, became the ninth woman currently serving as a governor. That ties a record that was set in 2004 and matched in 2007 and 2019, but it is still well shy of gender proportionality.

A century after women gained the right to vote, 19 states still have never been led by a woman. That includes some of the most populous states, such as California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Even if it succeeds, California's recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom next month does not appear likely to elevate a woman to the state's top job.

Hochul had served as New York's lieutenant governor until succeeding fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after a decade in office. Cuomo had faced a potential impeachment battle after an attorney general's investigation said he had sexually harassed or inappropriately touched 11 women. Among other things, Cuomo also had faced a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public last year about Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Hochul already has announced she will seek a full four-year term in 2022.

Next year could be pivotal for women running for governor

Next year could be a pivotal one for women running for governor. Democratic Governor Kate Brown of Oregon will be the only female incumbent barred from seeking re-election by term limits. Six male governors also will be term-limited, opening a path to office for fresh candidates from both parties. In Arizona, where Republican Governor Doug Ducey cannot run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including Republican state Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona already holds the record for the most women who have served as governor - four. Kansas has had three. -AP









