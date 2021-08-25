Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia ready to mediate in Afghan crisis

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

MOSCOW, Aug 24: Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to the region," Lavrov said.
Lavrov also said Russia opposed the idea of allowing Afghan refugees enter Central Asia, the former Soviet region that lies between Russia and Afghanistan, or having U.S. troops there.
"If you think that any country in Central Asia or elsewhere is interested in becoming a target so that the Americans could fulfil their initiatives, I really doubt anyone needs that," he told a briefing during a visit to Hungary.
Russia maintains close ties with Central Asia's former Soviet republics and regards the region as part of its sphere of interest.
But Afghanistan has not been a total windfall for China either. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the German Marshall Fund, believes that Beijing sees the recent changes in Afghanistan as more risky than beneficial. "The Chinese are very worried about the potential for instability and Afghanistan continuing to be a haven for militants and terrorists," she said.
In a pragmatic move, China invited the Taliban over for talks last month, offering economic support for Afghanistan but also stressing that the country should not be used as a staging point for terrorists.
China has skin in the game: its companies have won multi-million dollar oil and copper mining contracts in Afghanistan.
But domestically, it has struggled to sell this cautious alliance to some parts of the Chinese public that are repulsed by the Taliban.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bennett seeks US ‘reset’ in first WH visit
US grants Pfizer Covid vaccine full approval
Millions of Microsoft-stored data records exposed
Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias
Police personnel try to control a crowd during clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena party
Nine women now serving as US governors, tying a record
Putin’s pre-election social payments may cost $6.75b, add to inflation
Russia ready to mediate in Afghan crisis


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft