Russia ready to mediate in Afghan crisis

MOSCOW, Aug 24: Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to the region," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said Russia opposed the idea of allowing Afghan refugees enter Central Asia, the former Soviet region that lies between Russia and Afghanistan, or having U.S. troops there.

"If you think that any country in Central Asia or elsewhere is interested in becoming a target so that the Americans could fulfil their initiatives, I really doubt anyone needs that," he told a briefing during a visit to Hungary.

Russia maintains close ties with Central Asia's former Soviet republics and regards the region as part of its sphere of interest.

But Afghanistan has not been a total windfall for China either. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the German Marshall Fund, believes that Beijing sees the recent changes in Afghanistan as more risky than beneficial. "The Chinese are very worried about the potential for instability and Afghanistan continuing to be a haven for militants and terrorists," she said.

In a pragmatic move, China invited the Taliban over for talks last month, offering economic support for Afghanistan but also stressing that the country should not be used as a staging point for terrorists.

China has skin in the game: its companies have won multi-million dollar oil and copper mining contracts in Afghanistan.

But domestically, it has struggled to sell this cautious alliance to some parts of the Chinese public that are repulsed by the Taliban. -REUTERS





