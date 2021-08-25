Video
Afghan evacuation on ‘war footing’

G7 plans to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

A US Marine provides a meal to a child at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, August 24. Photo : Reuters

KABUL, Aug 24: Western forces at Kabul airport worked frantically on Tuesday to get people out of Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline, as US President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee.
Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul's airport, with Western troops and Afghan security guards driving back crowds, following the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.
Countries that have evacuated some 58,700 people over the past 10 days were trying to meet the deadline agreed earlier with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign forces, a NATO diplomat told Reuters. "Every foreign force member is working at a war-footing pace to meet the deadline," said the official, who declined to be identified.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - will meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the crisis, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for a deadline extension.
Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government.
Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul's airport since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on Aug. 15, with Western and Afghan forces driving back crowds desperate to flee.
Evacuations were being conducted on a "war footing" as foreign forces try to meet the Aug. 31 deadline, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.
Thousands of Afghans have returned to their homes after learning that situation is "relatively calm" in provinces across the country, said the diplomat, who asked not to be identified, while cautioning that scant intelligence and security reports were coming in from remote districts.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has said U.S. troops might stay beyond the deadline, has warned the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong.    -REUTERS


