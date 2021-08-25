Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

TORONTO, AUG 24: Daniil Medvedev neutralized the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.
The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced.
Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.
The winner was playing a fifth career final at the Masters 1000 level.
"When I was starting I could barely have dreamed of a Masters final," he said. Now I've played five of them and won four. "I'm just happy," he added. "I want to achieve more, I want to play better."
Medvedev, who will be the top seed at next week's Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open that starts August 30, had praise for Opelka, the US number one who is ranked 32nd in the world.
"It was a great week for him, he fought to the end," Medvedev said. Playing a first Masters final is never easy. My first was in Canada (Montreal, 2019) and I won just three games," he recalled of a title tilt against Rafael Nadal.
Opelka said he was outplayed from the start by the top seed.
"Daniil played great, as expected. He was flawless. I had one chance to break early and I don't think that would have changed much.
"It was a little windy and a little bit swirlier out there, so it was really tough to be consistently powerful. Even when I hit some big shots, he countered well.
"It was very tough to disrupt him at all."
Medvedev said he went into the match with a plan to combat Opelka's big delivery.
"The goal was to get as many balls back as possible, not go for crazy shots, make him move and make him doubt," Medvedev said.
"The more balls you put back the more pressure you put on the opponent."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters
Safe in Spain, Afghan women's basketball star hopes to play again
Antonio stars as West Ham crush 10-man Leicester
Pakistan on top in 2nd West Indies Test
Pak-Afghan ODI series postponed until next year
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Shakib returns to play against Kiwis
Saif SC earn victory over Police FC in BPL


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft