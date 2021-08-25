Pakistan on top in 2nd West Indies Test

KINGSTON, AUG 24: Pakistan threw down the gauntlet to the West Indies on the penultimate day of their two-match Test series on Monday, setting the hosts 329 to win as the visitors chase a series-levelling victory at Sabina Park.

West Indies will start Tuesday's final day at 49 for one, 280 runs away from the target as Pakistan bid to square the series after losing a thriller by one wicket in the first Test at the same venue.

A fourth day's play almost completely dominated by the visitors saw Shaheen Shah Afridi claim Test-best innings figures of six for 51 as the West Indies were routed for 150 in the first innings just after the lunch interval.

Building on a healthy advantage of 152, the Pakistanis threw caution to the wind in racing to 176 for six at better than a run-a-ball through the afternoon, declaring for the second time in the match when captain Babar Azam was dismissed to give their bowlers more than 90 minutes to attack the home side's top order.

However the West Indies opening pair of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell were negotiating that potentially tricky period comfortably until Powell was a run out victim of his own carelessness in completing a third run.

It left Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph, nightwatchman for the second day in a row, to reach the close.

"For me it was about keeping a good line throughout because with the support of the other bowlers we always felt we had a chance," said Shaheen. -AFP















