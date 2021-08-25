Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead



Mohun Bagan players cheering while Bashundhara Kings players engrossed in sadness after a Group-D match of 2021 AFC Cup on Tuesday in the Maldives. photo: AFC

Though the match saw a deadlock, in reality, 10-man Bashundhara Kings failed to win the thrilling climax on the day at National Football Stadium, Male in the Maldives.

Bashundhara Kings took a lead following a 28-minute goal of Jonathan Fernandes. But a red card handed to its booter Sushanto Tripura in the injury time of the first half diminished spirit of the Bangladesh club. Taking the chance, David Williams of Mohun Bagan made an opportunity and netted the equaliser in 62nd minute.







