Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:11 PM
Shakib returns to play against Kiwis

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh on Monday night after spending some time with his family in the USA.
He entered into the bio-bubble at the team hotel immediately after his arrival to the country. Indeed all of the members of Bangladesh, who are in the squad for the five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand, entered the bio-bubble on Monday.
Shakib went to the USA after the five-match T20 series against Australia, which Bangladesh won by 4-1. Shakib was the  key in the first bilateral series victory against Aussies in any format, performing with both batting and bowling.
His performance also saw him regain his top spot in the T20 rankings.
A BCB official informed that Shakib will start his practice from Friday.
The New Zealand team however had already arrived in Bangladesh and will start practice after three-day in-room quarantine. The first match of the series starts on September 1 while the other four matches are scheduled to be held on September 3, 5, 8 and 10.     -BSS


