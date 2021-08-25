Saif SC earn victory over Police FC in BPL



A moment of the match between Saif Sporting Club and Bangladesh Police FC on Tuesday in BPL at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

In the proceeding, Forward Faisal Ahmed and Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu scored one goal each in both halves to secure Saif's victory on the day after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.

Forward Faisal Ahmed opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 29th minute while Kenneth Ikechukwu sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Federation Cup runners-up in the 89th minute of the match.

Saif SC dominated the whole proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police Football Club were totally off-colored. The day's win saw Saif Sporting Club have collected 41 points from 22 matches and they have two more matches in hand to play while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 25 points from 23 outings.

Earlier, in the first leg, Saif SC defeated Bangladesh Police FC by 4-1 goals held at the same venue. -BSS







Saif Sporting Club posted a 2-0 goal victory over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.In the proceeding, Forward Faisal Ahmed and Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu scored one goal each in both halves to secure Saif's victory on the day after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.Forward Faisal Ahmed opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 29th minute while Kenneth Ikechukwu sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Federation Cup runners-up in the 89th minute of the match.Saif SC dominated the whole proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police Football Club were totally off-colored. The day's win saw Saif Sporting Club have collected 41 points from 22 matches and they have two more matches in hand to play while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 25 points from 23 outings.Earlier, in the first leg, Saif SC defeated Bangladesh Police FC by 4-1 goals held at the same venue. -BSS