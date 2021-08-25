Video
New Zealand's Allen quarantined with Covid in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

New Zealand received a blow after their batsman Finn Allen tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh.
Allen along with Colin De Grandhome arrived in Bangladesh on August 20 after playing The Hundred in England while the rest of the 13 members landed here today.
Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England's new Hundred competition, is fully-vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. He has been quarantined at the team's hotel and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms.
Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer; has been in contact with NZC's chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by New Zealand doctor Pat McHugh.
Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his team-mates.
Black Caps manager Mike Sandle said he was in constant contact with Allen and was confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander was receiving the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.
"It's really unfortunate for Finn," said Sandle. "He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible.
Sandle said Allen flew from Heathrow on an Emirates flight and that team officials had notified the airline of his circumstances, as well as being in contact with his family in New Zealand.
"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that," he said.
"They're treating the matter very seriously."
Sandle said the New Zealand-based members of the Black Caps, who departed Auckland on Monday night, had just arrived in Dhaka and would now undergo a minimum three-day period of in-room isolation. A decision on whether Allen will be replaced in the squad has not yet been made.
New Zealand will play five T20s against Bangladesh the first on September 1.    -BSS


