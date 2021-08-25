VAT registration grows by 69pc in FY 20-21

A total of 1,15,031 new companies came under VAT (Value Added Tax) registrations 'VAT registration' in the country, raising the number of VAT registrations to 2,82,200 in last fiscal year of 2020-21 (till June 30 this year), according to the National Board Revenue (NBR) statement.

The number of VAT registered companies in the country was 1,67,169 in the previous FY of 2019-20.

According to NBR statement, the growth rate of VAT registration was 69 percent in last FY.

According to NBR, highest number of VAT registrations was done at 11 Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerates across the country including those of Dhaka South.

Highest 38,092 companies registered for VAT with Dhaka South Commissionerate in last fiscal year of 2020-21, which was 34,050 in the previous year of 2019-20, NBR sources said, adding that the growth of VAT registration under the Commissionerate is more than 112 percent compared to the previous year.

The government introduced complete online VAT registration in 2019. However, many people are still submitting applications for VAT registration and VAT returns manually.