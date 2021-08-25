Another 1m Pfizer vaccines to arrive on 30 August from US

Another one million Pfizer vaccines from the United States will arrive in the country as a gift on August 30.

On that day, with these vaccines from the United States under COVAX facilities a flight of Qatar Airways will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:15pm.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and US Ambassador to Dhaka Robert R. Miller will be present at the airport.

Maidul Islam Prodhan, Information and Public Relations Officer of the Health Services Division, confirmed the information quoting the Chief Health Minister on Tuesday.

On Monday, after the cabinet meeting, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said another 6 million Pfizer vaccines would come from the United States in September.

As part of that 60 lakh vaccines, these 10 lakh doses of vaccine is coming to the country on the evening of August 30. The rest of the vaccines will come to the country by September.

Pfizer vaccine was approved on May 27 for emergency use. Pfizer-Biontech vaccination programme started on June 21 in three hospitals in the capital. On May 31, the first consignment of 100,620 dose of Pfizer- Biontech vaccine reached the country.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), till Tuesday about 31,600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had reached the country.

As many as 16,600,000 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 6,575,000 people have taken both doses of vaccine.

More than three and half crore people have registered to get Covid-19 vaccine.







