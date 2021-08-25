Ivy Rahman’s death anniv observed

The 17th death anniversary of Ivy Rahman, former Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League (AL) and wife of late President M Zillur Rahman, was observed on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

The ruling AL along with different political and socio-cultural organizations and AL's associate bodies took elaborate programmes marking the day.

The programmes included placing wreaths and offering fateha at her grave at Banani in the capital, arranging milad mahfil and special prayers and holding discussions in the city and elsewhere in the country.

Senior AL leaders led by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and the party's associate bodies Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League and Mahila Awami League and front organization Chhatra League paid tributes to Ivy Rahman by placing wreaths at her grave at Banani in the morning.

Proper health guidelines were followed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Women's Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki and Central Committee Member Anwar Hossain and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were also present there.

They also offered fateha and doa seeking eternal peace of her departed soul.

Ivy Rahman, also former president of Bangladesh Mahila Samity, received grievous injuries during a grisly grenade attack on an AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21 in 2004 and succumbed to her injuries on August 24.







