Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ivy Rahman’s death anniv observed

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

The 17th death anniversary of Ivy Rahman, former Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League (AL) and wife of late President M Zillur Rahman, was observed on Tuesday in a befitting manner.
The ruling AL along with different political and socio-cultural organizations and AL's associate bodies took elaborate programmes marking the day.
The programmes included placing wreaths and offering fateha at her grave at Banani in the capital, arranging milad mahfil and special prayers and holding discussions in the city and elsewhere in the country.
Senior AL leaders led by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and the party's associate bodies Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League and Mahila Awami League and front organization Chhatra League paid tributes to Ivy Rahman by placing wreaths at her grave at Banani in the morning.
Proper health guidelines were followed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Women's Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki and Central Committee Member Anwar Hossain and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were also present there.
They also offered fateha and doa seeking eternal peace of her departed soul.
Ivy Rahman, also former president of Bangladesh Mahila Samity, received grievous injuries during a grisly grenade attack on an AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21 in 2004 and succumbed to her injuries on August 24.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VAT registration grows by 69pc in FY 20-21
People come to buy daily necessary items for relatively cheaper prices
Another 1m Pfizer vaccines to arrive on 30 August from US
Ivy Rahman’s death anniv observed
Vehicles get stuck in a long tailback on Mirpur Road
New Coast Guard DG takes charge
Probe into cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir at final stages
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft