

New Coast Guard DG takes charge

He will replace the Coast Guard's former DG M Ashraful Haque, who was serving as DG of BCG since February 6, 2019, according to a press release of the authority.

Earlier on August 18, the Public Administration Ministry issued a notification appointing Admiral Chowdhury for the post.

He was commissioned in Bangladesh Navy as an Officer Cadet in January 1, 1988. He was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral in February, 2021 and serving as Commander of Khulna region of the Bangladesh Navy till joining as DG of Coast Guard. He had also served in the Bangladesh Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan as an observer.

In his early carrier, he also has obtained various professional training from the USA, China and India.

Ashraf is a graduate of Defence Service Command and Staff College in Mirpur and also did National Security and Strategic Studies' Course from National Defence College in India and 'Combined Forces Maritime Component Commander Flag Officers Course' from USA.









