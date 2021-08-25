Video
Probe into cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir at final stages

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Investigations into 15 cases against film actress Pori Moni, expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and others are at the final stages.
Mahbubur Rahman, chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police said while talking to the media at the CID Headquarters on Thursday.
He also noted that the CID will be able to submit police reports of those cases within one or one and half months upon receiving the forensic reports.
Mahbubur Rahman further said they are verifying whether the accused have ill-gotten income. A letter has been sent to the Bangladesh Bank to know about the financial statuses of the accused.
Actress Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on August 4 with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs. In this connection, a case was filed with Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.
She is now at Kashimpur Jail as she failed to get bail after filing bail petitions several times.  There were inconsistencies in the information provided by Pori Moni. To verify this information, they appealed for her remand again.
Earlier on July 29, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said they had arrested expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir with foreign liquor from her house in the capital's Gulshan area.
The investigating agency is dealing with 15 recent cases filed mostly under Narcotics Control Act, Pornography Control Act, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act against actress Pori Moni, his friend and film producer Nazrul Islam Raj, models Faria Mahbub Piyasha, Marium Akter Mou, Piyasha's friend Mishu Hasan, who is a car dealer, and sacked Awami League leader Helena Jahangir.
The Rapid Action Battalion raided the residence of Pori Moni at Banani in Dhaka on August 4 and also arrested her during the raid. RAB said that they seized 33 bottles of liquor, paraphernalia of a minibar and 150 empty liquor bottles. Later on  August 1, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested so-called models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou with Yaba pills in separate drives at Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas of the capital.
Cases were lodged against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act, Special Powers Act, Pornography Control Act and Arms Control Act.
CID officials interrogated the accused with the court's permission.  Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Helena Jahangir have given confessional statements before the court.


