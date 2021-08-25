Russia wants to invest in BD food sector

Russian Federation wants to invest in Bangladesh's food sector, especially in processing fruits and building warehouses to preserve food items.

Meeting Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his office on Tuesday on a courtesy call, Russian Federation Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy expressed the intention, according to a press release of the Food Ministry.

During the meeting, the envoy also discussed developing the economy of Bangladesh and improving bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the diplomat, Sadhan Majumder recalled Russia's contribution during the War of Liberation in 1971 and building the war-ravaged country after the independence.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarker and Minister-Counsellor of Russian Federation in Dhaka Sergei A Popov also attended the meeting.





