Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Global Leaders Meet

PM  seeks technology transfer, access to medical facilities, antibiotics

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

PM  seeks technology transfer, access to medical facilities, antibiotics

PM  seeks technology transfer, access to medical facilities, antibiotics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought continued collaboration from global leaders to keep up the momentum for ensuring equitable access to affordable and effective antibiotics and other medical facilities through technology transfer and sharing of ownership.
"Let's work at the same time for partnership for investment in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) containment," she said on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister made the plea in her pre-recorded speech at the Second Meeting of Global Leaders Group (GLG) on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).
She said the AMR challenge requires sustained action across sectors. "I'm pleased to see the finalisation of the action plan in this regard. I'm also happy to support the GLG priority advocating for financing and implementation of multisectoral National Action Plans, with a One Health approach," she said.
Hasina said she was glad to approve the comprehensive communication strategy for the GLG. "We'll do our part to raise the profile of the GLG work through different networks."
She mentioned that financing across sectors is essential to reduce the burden of AMR. "I look forward to hearing your ideas on what the GLG can do to increase sustainable financing to directly address AMR."
The Prime Minister gave importance to the need to make sure that adequate funding is available for the national action plan implementation, research and development, and for ensuring equitable access to new innovations.
 "Needless to say, we need to prioritise political action to achieve our goal," she said, adding that AMR should be embedded in implementation of SDGs.
Talking about her own country, Hasina said Bangladesh has developed a six-year (2017-2022) National Strategic Plan and National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance Containment.
"The Bangladesh AMR Response Alliance has also been formed."
She mentioned that Laboratory-based AMR surveillance for both human and animal health are being conducted regularly to ensure WHO categorisation.
"We've also been providing AMR surveillance data to WHO GLASS Platform for the last two years."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VAT registration grows by 69pc in FY 20-21
People come to buy daily necessary items for relatively cheaper prices
Another 1m Pfizer vaccines to arrive on 30 August from US
Ivy Rahman’s death anniv observed
Vehicles get stuck in a long tailback on Mirpur Road
New Coast Guard DG takes charge
Probe into cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir at final stages
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector


Latest News
Covid-19 claims 114 more lives, infects 4,966
Govt orders to float fresh tender for buying 3.95 lakh tabs
DU asks students to provide their vaccination status
Child's body recovered from Padma
European clubs and FIFA at odds over World Cup qualifiers
6 robbers held in Noakhali
Heavy rains lead to horrific waterlogging in parts of Chattogram
Rangpur UP chairman suspended for money embezzlement
Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins
Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
Most Read News
Moral deviation in showbiz
President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam receives a crest of honour
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
17th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today
Red tapes are holding back the much-hyped Sundarban conservation project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft