Justice Amir Hossain passes away

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:10 PM
Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

Justice Amir Hossain, a sitting judge of the High Court and the International Crimes Tribunal, also a valiant freedom fighter passed away at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. The 64-year-old breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the CMH at 7:55am on Tuesday.
He had been suffering from prolonged illness.
He is survived by his wife, son Mosabbir Hossain Rafi, and daughters Nilufar Sultana Urmi and Sadia Sultana Surma.
Following the judge's death, all judicial functions of both Appellate and High Court Division of the Supreme Court was suspended on the day in honour of him.
The SC Registrar General, Md Ali Akbar, issued a notice in this regard saying that the cases scheduled for hearing on Tuesday will be included in the cause list of today (Wednesday) for hearing.
The namaz-e-janaza for Justice Amir Hossain was held on the Supreme Court premises at 2:00pm.
Earlier, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq, in separate statements, expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Justice Amir.
They prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.


