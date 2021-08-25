

BANKING EVENTS First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating its training programme on Non Performing Investment and Recovery Strategies through video conference recently. It aims at building experienced human resources for providing better banking services. Among others, A. K. M. Amjad Hussain, Principal, Abul Kalam Mojibur Rahman and Shahid Mujtaba Jamal, Faculty Members of Training Institute were present on this virtual programme. There are 63 officers of the bank participating in the course. photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS As part of the CSR activities, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Faridpur branch distributed more than 500 packets of relief items among the unemployed people. Chairman of Ha-Meem Group Md. Motaleb Hossain distributing this relief among five hundred families as a Chief Guest at Switch Gate Embankment and Bakhunda, Faridpur Sadar Upazila recently. SJIBL Faridpur Branch Manager Monirul Islam, Bangladesh Veterans Hospital Director Dr. M. Abul Hashem and local dignitaries are also present. As relief each family got 10 kg of Rice, 01 kg of Pulses, 2 packets of Semai, 01 kg of Salt and 01 piece of Soap. photo: Bank

