

IBBL inks MoU with NOVOAIR

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) and NOVOAIR Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities at Islami Bank Tower in the city on Tuesday, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBLwas present on the occasion as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL and Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR attended the event as special guest.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL presided over the programme. JQM Habubullah, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Mes-bah-ul-Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR signed and handed over the agreement.Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL and executive officers of both the organizations were present on the occasion.Under this agreement, Islami Bank's Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders, Staffs and their family members will enjoy special discount on Air Ticketing, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with NOVOAIR. IBBL Debit/Kidmah card holders will also avail of special accommodation packages and EMI facilities in well known hotels.