Premier Leasing re-elects Feroz Alam as Chairman

A. S. M. Feroz Alam re-elected as Chairman of 'Premier Leasing Securities Limited' in its 61st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held recently, says a press release.Feroz Alam is the Vice Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited. He is also the Managing Director of Toyo System BD Ltd and sponsor and former Chairman of Premier Leasing and Finance Limited.Besides this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali. He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purpose.