Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:09 PM
Sandhani Asset Management gets BSEC licence

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Mir Ariful Islam

Mir Ariful Islam

Sandhani Asset Management Ltd (SAML), a subsidiary of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd, has recently awarded with the licence of Asset Manager from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) under SEC (Mutual Fund) Rules, 2001, says a press release.
Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited is a reputed listed company of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. Other two capital market related companies of Sandhani group are Sandhani Life Finance Limited (Merchant Bank) and Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities Limited (Brokerage House).
Through awarding of the asset management licence, Sandhani Group has got the opportunity to further expand its business in the area of capital market.
The company has already employed highly qualified and experienced professionals to run its operation.
Meanwhile Mir Ariful Islam has joined Sandhani Asset Management Limited as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).  Prior to that, he was the Head of Research and Fund Management of Prime Finance Asset Management Limited.
Mir Ariful Islam has more than 13 years' of experience in the capital market. He has hands-on experience in brokerage operation, portfolio management, research and analysis, and operations of asset management company.
He possesses a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Dhaka University. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh.


