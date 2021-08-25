Video
IPDC’s new loan service to support C-19 treatment

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

IPDC Finance has launched a new loan product called 'IPDC Aroggo' to give financial aid in covid treatment. It is of utmost priority to everyone now to be able to give proper treatment to their loved ones during this long running pandemic. IPDC's new loan service will provide financial support for Covid-19 treatment.
'IPDC Aroggo' loan can be given in two ways. Customers who have a fixed deposit account with IPDC will get this loan at a 0% spread rate which means loan rate will be the same as Fixed Deposit rate, says a press release.
If someone does not have a deposit account in IPDC, he will be given a personal loan under 'IPDC Aroggo' for covid treatment. In that case, he will get a loan at the rate of the current cost of funds and it will be considered as a personal loan.
'IPDC Aroggo' loan is applicable when the covid patient needs to be admitted to a hospital for treatment. The covid patient must be a family member (parents, siblings, and spouse) of the applicant.
The minimum loan amount under IPDC Aroggo is BDT 50,000. In case of Personal Loan, the maximum loan amount is BDT 500,000. In case of SOD, the maximum loan amount is 80% of Fixed deposit or BDT 500,000, whichever is lower. In case of SOD, the maximum loan repayment period is two months and in the case of personal loan, the maximum repayment period is 36 months.
Since the beginning of pandemic, IPDC Finance has stood beside people with various public welfare activities so far.


