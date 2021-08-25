Vivo brings gaming devices with multi-turbo features

Vivo is revolutionizing gaming smartphones with its multi-turbo feature available in the V and Y series to suit the lifestyles of gaming enthusiasts and young, tech-savvy users.

Whether it's FIFA, Ludo, or PUBG, gaming isn't fun unless it's a smooth, no-lag experience without the battery draining or the device heating up, and that is where the Multi-Turbo feature comes in handy, says a press release.

Multi-Turbo is a series of boosters for the software and hardware that stop phones from freezing and keep things moving even when the system is under heavy load. It maximizes the phone's ability to handle heavy tasks, delivering a seamless, immersive gaming experience. It also combines all the best Turbo settings in one, making it truly irresistible for today's Millennial and Gen Z gamers.

It includes AI Turbo- Boosts app speeds to eliminate lag and ensure smoother gameplay. Game Turbo- Enables long playtime needed for games like PUBG. On the other hand Center Turbo- Optimizes CPU and internal storage to eliminate stutters and freezes, and Cooling Turbo- Protects your phone's CPU from overheating and regulates the temperature even during heavy streaming sessions.

Tthe multi-turbo feature can be used in vivo smartphones Yvivo 53s, vivo V20, vivo Y50, vivo Y12s, vivo Y20 (2021). The latest Y53s comes with exclusive Multi-Turbo 5.0 that optimizes core scenes to reduce stutters and lag in games. It is also engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and internal storage resources.

The V20 boasts a newly updated Ultra Game Mode that exposes the comprehensive features by bringing shortcut functions in the phone like an inward sliding option. It enables background calls while supporting hands-free and hides floating notification alerts to avoid any disturbance during gameplay.

In vivo Y50 Multi-Turbo 3.0 on the Y50 uses the industry's first VPG (vivo Process Guardian) technology, Center Turbo schedules core system resources for maximum speed, and AI Turbo makes intelligent judgments. It predicts system abnormalities caused by third-party apps in advance and improves speed via intelligent scheduling.











