Daffodil Smart Solutions launched



Daffodil Family Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Nuruzzaman and Chief Technical Officer Alauddin Al Azad, General Manager Jafar Ahmed Patowary attend launching ceremony of 'Daffodil Software Solutions among others.

The software solutions include education, health and corporate based solutions which will use Artificial Intelligence (AI), says a press release.

The software solution for the educational institutions has been named 'Smart Edu', software solution for the corporate industry has been named as 'Smart Business 24' and Management Solutions for Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers has been named 'Smart Hospital'

'Daffodil Software Solutions' was officially launched by Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Family on Monday, through virtual gate.

Alauddin Al Azad, Chief Technical Officer, Jafar Ahmed Patowary, General Manager, M, Reaz Uddin Ahmed, Head of Marketing of Daffodil Computers Ltd.were present as the special guests. K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director of Bangladesh Skill Development Institution (BSDI) presented the keynote address and moderated the event. The launching ceremony was live broadcast from Daffodil Computers Limited's Facebook page and Campus TV.

While launching the Daffodil Software Solution Mohammad Nuruzzaman said Daffodil Computers Ltd.'s skilled IT professional team has developed these three software solutions so that education, healthcare and corporate organizations can be easily digitized.

He himself, as the CEO of Daffodil Family, presented a demo using 'Smart Business 24'how around 42 companies of Daffodil Family can easily be managed with this software.

Alauddin Al Azad, CTO of Daffodil Computers said, "Our software solutions are made using all the latest technology and AI features. Users can easily work on these using any smart device from any part of the world. There are separate video tutorials for each software for the convenience of the users.

Jafar Ahmed Patowary expressed his hope to play an important role in digitalization in the overall education, healthcare and corporate sectors of the country.



