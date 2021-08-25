Video
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
Cash back on bKash payment for multimode shopping

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
Business Desk

Customers can now enjoy cash back, discounts on bKash payment while shopping lifestyle products such as clothes, footwear, and electronics from different brands and online shops.  
They can avail cashback, discounts at showrooms and online shops: Walton, Freeland, Priyoshop, Shadleen's, e-bangla, Kablewala and Kisob.
Customers can enjoy 10% cashback up to BDT 500 each time using the code 'PSBKASH' while purchasing products from Priyoshop.com through bKash payment. They can get maximum BDT 2,000 cashback during the campaign period in four orders till September 20, 2021. Customers need to make a minimum payment of BDT 500 to get the cashback.
Shoppers can enjoy 10% discounton all electronic productsexcluding Television through bKash payment till August 31. They can avail thisby using bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway at WaltonPlaza.
Shoppers can enjoy 12% instant cashback on bKash payment at the showrooms and online shop of popular fashion brand Freeland till September 30, 2021.
Customers are getting 10% discount on bKash payment in all products at shadleens.com till August 31. A customer can enjoy up to BDT 300 in a day and maximum BDT 500 during the campaign period using bKash app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway. Products ranging from baby food to various hygienic and chemical free healthy foods like nuts, oil, seeds etc. are available in this online shop.
10% cashback is available on shopping through bKash payment at e-Bangla. The offers will be valid till September 30. Details of the offer is available in this link-https://www.e-bangla.com/.
Customers can enjoy 5% instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing lifestyle products from Kablewala. A customer can enjoy the offer three times in a day and five times during the campaign period using bKash app, USSD code and payment gateway. The offer will be available till September 23, 2021.
Book lovers can now avail up to BDT 150 instant cashback on bKash payment while buying books from online shop 'Kisob.com'. They can get the cashback on purchase of BDT 500 or above through bKash payment. The offer will be available till September 30, 2021.
bKash has come up with these offers to make customers' shopping more secure and affordable. bKash customers can Cash In to their own and dear ones' account from around 3 lakh agent points spread across the country and also Add Money from 29 banks and Visa and Mastercard issued in Bangladesh conveniently to make payment easily while shopping online.


