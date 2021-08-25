Video
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021, 6:08 PM
World Vision hails 2 SC lawyers for their child protection roles

Published : Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Business Desk

World Vision hails 2 SC lawyers for their child protection roles

World Vision hails 2 SC lawyers for their child protection roles

International child focused development organization World Vision Bangladesh has congratulated Supreme Court lawyers- Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawser for their legal efforts to save children and adolescents from moral and social degradation.
In their efforts the two lawyers filed a petition to the High Court recently to stop all kinds of destructive online games and apps like PUBG and Free Fire for the next three months.
Child rights and mental health practitioners praised this very on time initiative to protect children from these harmful games. With this effort, World Vision Bangladesh committed to work jointly for any future endeavor in protecting children, and ensure development and well-being of children in Bangladesh.
Earlier on June 24, the lawyers filed the petition with the High Court in this regard. In the petition, the lawyers said that the country's youths and adolescents are becoming addicted to online games such as PUBG and Free Fire, and various online platforms like TikTok, Likee and Bigo Live.
They, termed the trend as 'alarming', and highlighted the adverse effects of such mobile-phone based applications on the young generations and shed light on the opportunities they provide for criminal activities.
The High Court asked the authorities concerned to take steps to remove harmful games including PUBG and Free Fire from online platforms in Bangladesh. The court also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why all types of online games and apps like Tiktok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Free Fire Games and Likee should not be banned.
A team of World Vision Bangladesh led by Tony Michael Gomes, Director - Communications, Advocacy, and External Engagement, World Vision Bangladesh, met Barrister M. Humaun Kabir (Pallob) on 22 August 2021 and congratulated and inspired him for his contribution towards child protection.
From its commitment to creating lasting change in the lives of children, World Vision believes that children need to have a safe and secure environment to ensure their holistic development. World Vision Bangladesh is against any such online-based games or apps that can harm children and threaten their security.


« PreviousNext »

