Travel tax comes down by 64pc

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has missed the target of travel tax collection in the last fiscal year 2020-21 (July, 2020 to June, 2021) as the collection came down by around 64 percent due the worst impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the NBR statement.

During the period, most of the tourism spots and

resorts were kept closed while most local and international travels remained suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though some spots and resorts opened for sometimes, the number of visitors was very poor. Its negative impact has dropped the country's revenue and tax collections, according to the NBR officials.

According to NBR statement, its travel tax collection was only Tk. 225.93 crore in the last fiscal year against its target of Tk. 1050 crore. It failed to collect around Tk 714.70 crore from its estimated target.

According to NBR final statistics, only 22 percent travel tax could have been collected while it failed to achieve 78 percent of its target collection last year.

It's around 64 percent less than the previous fiscal year of 2019-20. In that FY, NBR collected Tk. 930.96 crore travel tax.

According to NBR officials, the travel tax collection declined due to the worst impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The NBR officials claimed that the authority faced a record deficit of Tk 41,000 crore revenue collections in the last 2020-21 fiscal year, despite around 20 percent growth than the previous year.







