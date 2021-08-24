Installation of road slabs complete



Road slabs being placed between pillars of the Padma Bridge, which is nearing completion. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A total of 2,917 road slabs have been installed upon 42 pillars in 41 spans. Each slab can be up to 22 meters long and 2 to 2.15 meters wide.

In each span, an average of 69 slabs has been laid. The work of laying road slabs on the bridge at the end of Jazira began in March 2019.

According to our correspondent, the work was completed by laying the last road slab on the '2-F' span of the pillars 12 and 13 of the Padma Bridge at 10:10 am.

A two-millimeter water insulation layer will be applied to the slabs. Along with pouring two layers of pitch with stone, cement, and bitumen, the insulation layer will be about 100 millimeters thick, according to the project engineers.

They also said the junction of the two spans on the bridge's road has a 6 meter gap. On-spot casting is in the process. One slab has already been cast, and

there are still 13 more to go.

The installation of road slabs took two years, five months, and four days. Vehicles will operate on the upper level of the two-storey Padma Bridge, while trains will operate on the lower level.

In August of this year, 2,959 concrete railway slabs were installed on the main bridge.

The project took off in December 2014 before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated work on the main bridge a year later.

On December 10, 2020, the bridge came into full view with the installation of 41 spans in 42 piers stretching 150 metres.

Regular transports will travel on the upper section of the bridge, while trains will take the lower route.

All forms of vehicles are expected to be able to travel the whole length of the bridge by June 2022.







