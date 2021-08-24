Major rivers’ water to further rise in 24 hrs

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) on Monday said flood situation will continue to deteriorate in the next 24 hours as water levels of the major rivers of north-eastern part of the country may continue to rise.

As a result, the flood situation in low lying areas of Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may slightly deteriorate and water levels of the Padma River at Bhagyakul point and Shitalakhya River at Narayanganj point may cross danger level in the next 24 hours.

It also forecasted that the rising trend of Padma River will continue in the next 24 hours while the water levels of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna Rivers will remain steady and the Ganges River will continue its falling trend during the period.

Following the numerical weather models of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, it also forecasted that medium to heavy rainfall may occur in the country's northern and north-eastern region along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bangal, Assam and

Meghalaya states of India in next 72 hours.

As a result, water levels of Teesta, Dharala, Dudhkumar, Brahmaputra and the major rivers in Upper Meghna basin may rise rapidly during this period, it added.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Kurigram reports that over 100 families of Ulipur upazila have lost their homes to erosion by the Teesta River in just one week.

Villages like Arjun in Daldalia Union and Gorai Pier, Dalal Para, Hokdanga and Doctor Para in Thetrai Union of the upazila have been hit hard by the turbulent river.

Due to the gushing water from the river, at least five educational institutions, two community clinics, roads and one hundred acres of arable land now stand threatened, locals said.

At least 500 families of the areas have turned paupers as they lost their homes and lands in this monsoon alone in the affected areas.

Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Arjun village in Daldalia union, said," Although much of the village was devoured by the river, no visible steps have been taken in this regard by the authorities concerned."

The residents of other affected villages also made the same allegations.

Ayub Ali, Chairman of Khetrai Union Parishad, said, "We have been facing the worst situation here for the past few days. The river is swallowing houses and land in the blink of an eye."

"The Water Development Board and the upazila administrations were informed to take steps immediately to deal with the situation," he added.

BWDB Executive Engineer of Kurigram Ariful Islam said geo-bags were dumped to check the riverbank erosion as an immediate step.

"Authorities will work out a better solution to the longstanding problem once they get the necessary allocations," he added.









