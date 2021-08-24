Cabinet okays observance of Oct 18 as ‘Sheikh Russel Day’

The Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to observe October 18, the birthday of the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as 'Sheikh Russel Day'.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has been observing 'Sheikh Russel Day' on October 18 since last 10 to 12 years unofficially.

In this backdrop, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division jointly placed the proposal to the Cabinet Division for placing it to the Cabinet meeting suggesting to list it as 'A Grade' to create a huge impact among the country's children.

After discussion, the Cabinet on Monday gave its clearance to observe the day as 'Sheikh Russel Day' and enlist it in its 'Kha' category event, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at a briefing after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

As the Cabinet cleared the proposal, 'Sheikh Russel Day' would now be observed nationally on October 18 every year, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired Monday's Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Cabinet Secretary said the ICT Division placed the proposal of observing the Sheikh Russel Day on October 18 as they introduced the second phase of the Sheikh Russel Digital Lab project.

Under the project, digital labs will be installed at 5,000 educational institutions across the country. A total of 300 educational institutions will be turned into "School of Future" in line with the project.





