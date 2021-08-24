Feuding parties reach compromise in Barishal

At a meeting held on Sunday night, the Awami League leaders of Barishal and local administration have reached a compromise on the recent unrest created following the conflict between the ruling party activists, city corporation employees, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and his security personnel.

Following the instruction of the government's top brass, the two-hour meeting was held at the official residence of Barishal Divisional Commissioner Saiful Hassan Badal from 9:00pm on Sunday.

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, also General Secretary of the city AL, Barishal City AL President AKM Jahangir, Barishal District AL General Secretary Talukder Md Yunus, City Corporation's Panel Mayor Gazi Naimul Hossain Litu, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Barishal Range SM Aktaruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shahabuddin Khan, Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider, Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain and RAB-8 Commander Additional DIG Jamil Hasan attended the meeting.

After the meeting, City AL President AKM Jahangir told journalists that the meeting yielded "positive" results. But, he refused to reveal details of the discussion.

An AL leaders, who attended the meeting, preferring anonymity, said the mood was 'positive' and they had discussed withdrawal of cases over the clash. The initiative to withdraw the cases will be taken soon.

Regarding the initiative, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday told journalist after the Cabinet meeting that all parties - the field administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives - have been asked to communicate regularly to avoid misunderstanding and untoward incidents as recently seen in Barishal.

He informed instructions were issued from the LGRD Ministry and the Cabinet Division in this regards.

After Sunday night's meeting, Barishal City Corporation issued a press release at midnight.

The city corporation said in the release that the meeting was held aiming at settling the issue that arose from the "unwanted" incident on August 18 night due to a "misunderstanding" between city corporation workers and Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Munibur Rahman.

The city corporation and the district administration "iterated their commitment to unity and sincerity for building a prosperous Digital Bangladesh".

In two complaints, the city corporation alleged Ansar members of the UNO's security detail had assaulted BCC Administrative Officer Swapan Kumar Das and cleaners when the workers tried to remove banners and festoons from Upazila Parishad compound during a drive on C&B Road on August 18.

At one point, the UNO and members of the Ansar shot at Mayor Sadiq Abdullah with the intention to kill him when the Mayor had gone to the spot with officials of the city corporation, according to the complaints.

City corporation workers suffered gunshot wounds as they created a human shield to protect the Mayor, the accusers said.

Earlier, the UNO and Kotwali Police OC started two cases over the incident naming Mayor Abdullah as the prime accused.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association in a statement demanded arrest of Sadiq Abdullah while the local Awami League demanded the removal of the UNO and the OC.

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said the incident was "nothing but a misunderstanding." He believes the issue will be settled soon.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the incident was "isolated" and "did not create any crisis".

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in response to a question that such embarrassing incidents mostly happen due to miscommunication.

"This is why, an instruction has been given to all at the field level, including administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives, to interact among themselves regularly," he said.

He said misunderstanding and untoward incidents occur for lack of interactions.

Noting that they do not know what exactly was behind the Barishal incident, he said all parties -mayor, commissioner and law enforcement agency -- were asked to sit in a parley first to solve the problem by finding out as to why such an embarrassing situation occurred.













