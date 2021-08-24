Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Home Front Page

Six Dhaka hospitals declared dengue-dedicated

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) on Monday announced six hospitals of Dhaka as Dengue-dedicated ones.
This notification came at the time amid the worrying rise of dengue patients in various hospitals in Dhaka city.
The notification signed by Director of Management Information System (MIS) of the directorate Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman was issued in this regard.
According to the notification the six dedicated hospitals are - Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at Tongi in Gazipur, Railway General Hospital at Kamalapur, Dhaka, 20- bed Aminbazar Govt Hospital in Dhaka, Lalkuthi Hospital at Mirpur in Dhaka, and 31- bed Kamrangirchar Hospital in Dhaka.
The country is now battling the dengue outbreak amid the Covid pandemic as some 1,218 patients diagnosed with dengue were reported receiving treatment at different hospitals till Sunday morning, said DGHS.  
This year, dengue fever has claimed 36 lives so far. Of them, 32 have died in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram, one each in Khulna and Rajshahi.
Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.
Sone 8,041 have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 6, 787 of them have been released after they recovered.
Earlier talking to the Daily Observer, DGHS spokesperson Md Nazmul Islam said that this year the dengue situation  is reminding us of the situation in the year of 2019.


