Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
276 more catch dengue fever in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Staff Correspondent

Mitford Hospital in the capital sees rising number of dengue patients. The photo was taken on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 276 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 243 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 33 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 8,317 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 23. Of the total, 511 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 7,134 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,233. Of them, 1,146 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 87 are receiving it outside the capital.  
Among 8,041 infected, 5,659 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 37 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 25 have died in August so far.
Meanwhile, the DGHS has declared six hospitals dedicated to ensure treatment of dengue patients.
Dengue fever has
appeared in the wake of the rise in coronavirus infection. The number of dengue victims and deaths is increasing every day.


