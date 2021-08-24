C-19 infection up, death declines

The country witnessed the lowest death in the last 53 days as117 more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 25,399. Some 5,717 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,467,715. On Sunday the number of infection cases was 4,804.

Besides, 8,982 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 93.54 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,372,856, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 15.54 per cent over the time while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 36,789 samples.

Of the deceased, 40 died in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, 11 in Khulna, 10 in Rajshahi, nine in Rangpur four in Mymensingh, and one in Barishal division.

Among the latest victims, 64 were women and 53 were men. Of the victims, 114 died in different hospitals across the country while three at home.

However, the country's first cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 212 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 190.39 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







