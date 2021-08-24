Ensure early C-19 vaccination for industrial workers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to ensure Covid-19 inoculation for the industrial workers and their family members by taking a separate programme under the ongoing vaccination coverage as soon as possible.

In the regular meeting of the Cabinet, the PM also gave instructions for considering reduction of the existing duration of two months between two doses of inoculation.

The PM chaired the weekly meeting held at the Secretariat joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members joined from the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat.

During a briefing after the meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters, "A special discussion was held over the vaccination of the industrial workers in the meeting. As Bangladesh would get six crore more doses of vaccine from Sinopharm in accordance with an agreement signed by the Health Ministry, the Prime Minister gave instructions to vaccinate the workers quickly."

"The Prime minister also asked for vaccinating their family members. She would herself oversee the matter," he said.

The PM also directed the relevant authorities to consider whether it would be possible to shorten the existing two-month duration between two doses of inoculation on the basis of recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

In response to a query regarding the recent untoward situation in Barishal, the Cabinet Secretary said all parties - the field administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives - were asked to interact regularly to avoid miscommunication and untoward incidents, which recently took place in Barishal.

Mentioning that embarrassing incidents mostly happen due to miscommunication, he said, "That's why, an instruction was given to all concerned at the field level, including administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives to interact among them regularly."

Regarding the statement of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), he admitted that the association leaders made a mistake by using inappropriate words in their statement.

They already had a meeting on Sunday where secretaries and other officials differed with the statement issued by BASA and opined that such type of language should not have been used, he added.

Anwarul Islam said, "Those who were from BASA also agreed with the opinion and said it was actually a mistake."

"We don't actually know the exact reason behind the Barishal incident. All parties - local administration, mayor, councillors and law enforcement agencies - were asked to sit together to solve the problem by finding out the reason behind this embarrassing incident," he said.









