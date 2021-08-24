Four children among 7 killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur

Dinajpur, Aug 23: At least seven people, including four children, were killed in lightning strikes in Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon.

In the first incident, four children were killed by lightning in the suburban Nishchintapur area when they were playing football in a playground.

Local sources said, the children were playing football at a ground at Uposhahar block 8 Railghunti area around 3:00pm during heavy rain.

The children took shelter in a tin-shed when thunderbolt hit them, leaving four dead on the spot and two others injured.

The deceased were identified as Apan, 12, Mim, 12, Hasan, 13, and Sajjad, 14. Injured Mominul Islam, 13, and Atiq, 15, are undergoing treatment at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

All the dead and injured hail from Nishchintapur area and students of Chokoriapara Madrasa. Dinajpur Kotwali police OC Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the deaths.

Meanwhile, three youths died by lightning strikes while fishing in a pond at Sukhdevpur village in Chirirbandar upazila around 4:00pm.

The deceased are Abdur Razzaque, 28, son of Saiful Islam, Abbas Ali, 25, son of Altat Hossain, and Saiful Islam, 26, son of Moksed Ali, of Bhuriapara area.







