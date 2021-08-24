Court begins recording statements

Cox's Bazar, 23 Aug: A court in Cox's Bazar has started recording statements of 83 witnesses in a case filed over Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder.

Police produced 15 accused before the District and Sessions Judge Court at 9:30am on Monday, District and Sessions Judge Court's Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed.

The legal procedure began through the recording of deposition of Major Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar at about 10:45am before the court of District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail.

Major (retd) Sinha was shot by Liaqat Ali, former Inspector of Baharchhara Investigation Centre, as per the instruction of former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, Sinha's elder sister said in her testimony on Monday.

