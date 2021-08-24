Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Sinha Murder

Court begins recording statements

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent 

Cox's Bazar, 23 Aug: A court in Cox's Bazar has started recording statements of 83 witnesses in a case filed over Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder.
Police produced 15 accused before the District and Sessions Judge Court at 9:30am on Monday, District and Sessions Judge Court's Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed.
The legal procedure began through the recording of deposition of Major Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar at about 10:45am before the court of District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail.
Major (retd) Sinha was shot by Liaqat Ali, former Inspector of Baharchhara Investigation Centre, as per the instruction of former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, Sinha's elder sister said in her testimony on Monday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court begins recording statements
Verdict on Aug 31
BNP announces Dhaka metro Juba Dal convening committee
Hindu Mohajote calls for legal action against  Mahfuz Anam, wife
Pori Moni files bail plea at Judge’s Court
SSC-HSC committees soon to monitor students’ assignments
26 BNP men remanded, 21 sent to jail
SC upholds death sentence of 1, commutes punishment of 3 others


Latest News
Body of missing auto-rickshaw driver recovered
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft