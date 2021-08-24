Verdict on Aug 31

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed August 31 to deliver judgement in a case filed over the murders of LGBT activist Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Rabby Tonoy.

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal fixed the date of verdict on completion of arguments of prosecution and defence.

A total 24 prosecution witnesses gave their depositions before the tribunal

The accused are Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia, Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid, Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair and Asadullah alias Foyjul.

Of them, Zia, Akram, Sabbirul, Junaid are still on the run, while Mozammel, Arafat, Abdullah and Asadullah are in jail now.

On April 25 of 2016, Xulhaz, a former official of USAID, was hacked to death at his Kalabagan residence in Dhaka along with his friend Tonoy.

Minhaz Mannan Emon, Xulhaz's elder brother, filed the murder case accusing some unidentified assailants with Kalabagan Police Station on the same day.

Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam, of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police, on July 23 in 2019 submitted charge sheet against the eight Ansar Al Islam members.

On February 10 this year, the same tribunal sentenced Zia, Akram, Mozammel and Abdullah to death for murdering Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan at Aziz Super Market in the capital's Shahbagh.









