

Our historic monuments, sculptures in tatters



However, due to almost no maintenance and preservation measures they have been somewhat left to decay and crumble. For instance, the Raju Memorial Sculpture is one of them built in Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area of DU. The sculpture was made after Moin Hossain Raju who was killed for his bold protests against terrorism in 1992. It is now left to decay with weeds and small plants all around it. It is gradually becoming intangible for the burgeoning trees and weeds.



Similarly, Dr Milon Memorial Sculpture beside Raju Sculpture is now almost invisible, covered with moss, weeds and broken branches of trees. One can hardly recognise these art works. Even more disturbing, they have noticeably become resting and sleeping grounds for beggars and floating dwellers. Other than the stated examples, Oparjito Swadhinota, another sculpture on the TSC road narrating the history from 1952 to 1971 and Doel Chattar have not been repaired or maintained for years on end. Additionally, the cluster of statues erected within the Shadhinotar Sangram enclave is in need of urgent cleaning and renovation works.



From an environmental perspective, given our hot, humid and moist climactic conditions - our open air sculptor and monuments often fall prey to quick deterioration. Thus, it is essential to conduct maintenance works on a regular basis. To cut a long story short, a historical monument is a rich source of History. It gives us a sense of wonder and makes us curious about the past connected with it. That said - it is not only important to preserve and restore DU campus based sculptors, statutes and monuments, but to undertake a countrywide preservation programme to conserve all historical outdoor artefacts.



We draw DU authorities' urgent attention in preserving sculptors and statues within its vicinity. Needs be mentioned, as far as ownership is concerned of our historical artefacts, we are all stakeholders while the government remains a custodian at the helm.



