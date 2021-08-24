Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Leasing out jute mills

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Dear Sir
A number of big business conglomerates have stepped up to take over shut state-run jute mills to cash in on growing export potentials. Twenty-four companies vied for the lease of 14 out of 17 mills put on an international tender. Hence, we expect that the mills will be operational under private management early next year if the lease-out process is completed by September-October this year.

State-owned jute mills have a history of chronic losses and capital shortage for a lack of efficiency and poor management. On the contrary, in the jute industry, jute mills under private management are making good profits for high efficiency and management capacity. The state-owned mills, closed after years of losses, will be leased out initially for 5 to 20 years and there will be options to extend it further later. Jute shopping bags are also exported to different countries. Foreign buyers now prefer jute bags. There is also an opportunity to export jute diversified products. The latest initiative will create thousands of job and million dollar investment opportunity. There is a huge potential for jute products in the world.

The move for privatising state-owned jute mills is very timely, which will open new horizons in the jute industry in both domestic and foreign markets. The privatisation of government jute mills will help regenerate good days of the country's golden fibre.

Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leasing out jute mills
Biden’s quest for ‘intel’ on Covid origin a bad joke
Moral deviation in showbiz
Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance
What Afghanistan debacle means for US foreign policy
People’s welfare and national progress must not be ignored
Let the closed textile mill in Kurigram be reopened
Kamala Harris travels east in search of a role


Latest News
Body of missing auto-rickshaw driver recovered
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft