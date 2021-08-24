Leasing out jute mills

Dear Sir

A number of big business conglomerates have stepped up to take over shut state-run jute mills to cash in on growing export potentials. Twenty-four companies vied for the lease of 14 out of 17 mills put on an international tender. Hence, we expect that the mills will be operational under private management early next year if the lease-out process is completed by September-October this year.



State-owned jute mills have a history of chronic losses and capital shortage for a lack of efficiency and poor management. On the contrary, in the jute industry, jute mills under private management are making good profits for high efficiency and management capacity. The state-owned mills, closed after years of losses, will be leased out initially for 5 to 20 years and there will be options to extend it further later. Jute shopping bags are also exported to different countries. Foreign buyers now prefer jute bags. There is also an opportunity to export jute diversified products. The latest initiative will create thousands of job and million dollar investment opportunity. There is a huge potential for jute products in the world.



The move for privatising state-owned jute mills is very timely, which will open new horizons in the jute industry in both domestic and foreign markets. The privatisation of government jute mills will help regenerate good days of the country's golden fibre.



Alif Khan

Over email