

Moral deviation in showbiz



Before touching the issue, let's clarify the word 'model' and its meaning. In our country in the conventional sense, model refers to a man or woman who expresses himself or herself artistically through advertisements for the promotion or dissemination of the products of a commercial institution through the media. As a part of the art of product promotion, we see men and women with exemplary and desirable personalities as models in the media.



Hidden qualities within the word model are aesthetics, fashion, manners, ethics or taste. If a person lacks any of these qualities, people become reluctant to accept him or her as a model. And the models of the advertising world or the actors and actresses of the film world are respected and loved by the people of the country because of their wide acquaintance and personality. Many advertisements in the 70s, 80s and 90s in the country have models or movie stars who are now elderly citizens but still remain as a symbol of honour and love.



In case of moral turpitude, one can no longer be called a model. Sadia Islam Mou, a well-known model in BTV advertisements in the 90s, was also embarrassed when news of the arrest of a model named Mou spread in the media. And we will call the arrest of Pori Moni an exception at this time because she is the first to my knowledge who came directly to Facebook Live during the operation of the law enforcement forces as she asked for the help of the journalists and friends. The allegation against film actress Pori Moni is that she runs a mini drug bar and stores impermissible alcoholic items at home.



A few days ago, the once popular heroine Eka also had to go to jail on charges of domestic violence and drug consumption. Since each of the cases mentioned above is currently under trial in the court, I am not saying they are completely innocent or guilty until a full verdict is reached. The point I want to make is that if the ideological phase of a TV model or a film star slips, then where does our position stand?



There are many senior citizens of the country who are not showing any interest in the arrested models or heroines because they do not know even the names of the models or heroines of this era. But to the teenage generation, the heroine Pori Moni and Eka are two familiar or preferred names. In the new generation, there is a considerable influence of the thought-consciousness, costumes, movement or taste of these heroines.



Even if a model, a hero or a heroine gets objected or questioned about his or her tastes, fashion, costumes or morals, most of the boys and girls of teen age and new generation do not understand and think of their favourite hero and heroine as ideal and want to see themselves in the lifestyle of those models, heroes and heroines.



The emphasis should be on professionalism in the modelling or film industry first. Conducting illegal business or activity behind the mainstream art is an extreme blow to professionalism in the life of a film actor or actress. We have to bear in mind that a movie or a drama is a reflection of our real life. Just as unrealistic dramas or movies are criticized, so are immoral film artists.



Model Piasha, Mou and the heroine Pori Moni did not come into the showbiz or film industry too long ago. If someone in film industry becomes the owner of a huge amount of money overnight, it will naturally arouse suspicion in everyone's mind. Because in the past, some of our accomplished artists in our film and music industry were seen spending the last part of their lives through hardship.



Care should be taken to ensure that no reputed director, actor, actress or artist of any kind is harassed or humiliated in the name of drive. It is unreasonable and unwise to impose the stigma of one's misdeeds or sins on other artist community.



The responsibility of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation and other artists' associations is not less in this regard. It is time to become interested in making films by organizing workshops in the light of the basic principles of the film industry without thinking only of increasing the number of movies year after year.



We have a golden past in the film industry. There was a time when parents and siblings had to wait a whole month to watch a movie before a TV screen. From the post-liberation period till now, many of our films have been conveying the message of the spirit of The Liberation War to the new generation.



There are many talented senior actors, actresses and directors in our film industry who not only showed patriotism in their performances, many of them but also took up arms in 1971 to liberate the country. According to various sources, it is known that many of the heroes and heroines of the rising age are now without guardians like Pori Moni. Lack of family guardianship can push them at risk.



Our idea is that much has happened in the case of Pori Moni as she lacks guardian. Newcomers can take advice and guidance in building their professional skills staying under the umbrella of talented artists.



It is wise to wait for the final decision of the court without predicting whether Pori Moni has been trapped or not. We should refrain from making any unsolicited comments that could affect a fair and impartial investigation. It is also important to give up the habit of calling any accused a criminal, no matter how small, before she is convicted by a court.

The writer is assistant professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University







