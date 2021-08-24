Corruption: Myth and fact of Zero Tolerance







But scepticism remains. Will that be a realistic decision! Were the public servants (not each and every one), enormously vested with powers, ever free from corruption during the previous hundreds of years! All public servants do not, nor can, even if wish, indulge in corruption. There are hundreds and thousands of government teachers, doctors, scientific officers as well as other officers whom ACC shouldn't bother with. If ACC means business, it knows or should know what are the gold mine departments reputed for corruption, and, therefore, should focus more on those. To be practicable, ACC should proceed wisely and boldly in limited scales against selective groups, not against all public servants. All are never corrupt.



Corruption was always there and will always be there in some form or other. There are variable degrees of gravity in corruption as well as variable kinds of corrupt officials. Many corrupt officials earn money by corrupt means and spend big chunks of that for founding schools, colleges, madrasas, orphanages, etc. benefiting the society. That can be termed as spillover or trickle- down theories of economics. There are again corrupt officials who spend the whole money for himself or family alone; and corrupt officials who transfer abroad the whole money and buy assets there.



Certain corruptions by public servants that cause huge losses of earning of government's revenue, taxes, rents, fees, etc compromise quality of civil works, help dealers of drugs and arms, recruit government employees against bribes, poor or no purchases at all in government departments against huge monies shown as paid, help hardened criminals go scot-free, etc should be addressed on priority basis. ACC may categorize corruption and prioritize actions.



Public servants are legally bound to submit income tax returns every year. If necessary, ACC can get information from there. Now bank accounts, saving certificates, etc can also be easily tracked by NID. A cunning corrupt public servant may not keep all his assets in his own name. He may keep assets in names of wife, parents, children so on and so forth. ACC should have its intelligence mechanism to detect such likely hidden assets of corrupt public servants. Cunning corrupt public servants may conceal liquid assets of the kinds of cash, gold, diamond, ornaments, etc. They can ill-spend part of that behind women and wine. That does not involve huge amounts of money. ACC may even overlook that.



Moreover, ACC has legal mandate to take stock of immovable assets like lands and buildings belonging to public servants as well as private citizens, and see, if those are consistent with known sources of income of the owners or proxy owners. Here law has given ACC omnibus power to enquire into legality of visible immovable assets. If some actions are seen as taken against such cases, many will feel deterred to indulge in corruption or limitless corruption. But the risk is, if that may spike up siphoning of money abroad. ACC will have to have effective measures against such likelihood of siphoning of money abroad.



In the existing market economy under capitalism, as against socialist economy under Marxist theories of socialism and communism, there shall always be corrupt practices in private as well public sector business, trade, commerce, industry, etc. It is well known that during crises like war, famine, epidemic, pandemic, etc. handful of businessmen and public servants cock up nexus to make money out of human miseries and hardships.



People in Bangladesh in recent past saw how people like Shahed Karim and Dr Sabrina indulged in extreme corrupt practices to make money at the outbreak of Covid-19. An official audit by MOHFW found embezzlement of Tk 375 crore in nine corona hospitals in purchases. An audit by Auditor General's Office found gross anomalies in purchases in 15 corona hospitals causing a loss of Tk 30 crore. Corrupt public servants and private traders enjoy gaining from extreme human miseries like Emperor Nero who was playing a flute to enjoy watching the inferno while Rome was burning.



There was Bureau of Anti-Corruption under Anti-Corruption Act, 1957 to inquire into offences of defined corruption. There were special tribunals under Anti-Corruption (Tribunal) Ordinance, 1960 for trial of scheduled offences of corruption by public servants. Since no tangible results could be achieved, the new law called Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 was enacted for more effective control and prevention of corruption.



The aforesaid two laws were repealed. ACC appears to be much more active than before. But, still measures under the new law could not succeed to the desired level in curbing corruption. Corruption in different departments is believed to be structured and institutionalized. ACC should devise ways and means to fight corruption institutionally rather than chasing individual corrupt officials. People often hear from mouths of high-ups of the government of Zero Tolerance against corruption. That sounds more like a myth than fact.







[Kazi Habibul Awal is Former Senior Secretary]







