Nine found dead in seven districts

Nine people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Pabna, Jhenidah, Dinajpur, Munshiganj, Netrakona, Mymensingh and Bagerhat, in four days.

PABNA: Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Chatmohar upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the body of a physically-disabled man from a beel in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 30, son of Abdul Mannan Fakir, a resident of Dopkola Village under Dogachhi Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Ruhul Amin went to the Dopkola Beel on Saturday, but did not return home.

A general diary has been filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the beel on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it t Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar PS Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.

On the other hand, police recovered the floating bodies of two young men from a river in Chatmohar Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Gumani River in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Handial Police Investigation Centre In-Charge SM Nuruzzaman said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Handial Gaudi Nagar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

Earlier, a driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was found dead in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Friday

The deceased was identified as Emon Hasan, 18, son of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Majhgram Village under Nimaichara Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Emon had been missing since 10pm on Wednesday.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river near Handial Darappur Bridge on the Chatmohar-Mannannagar Road on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Chatmohar PS.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a young man in Harinakunda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said local farmers spotted the body near Dolkhali Bridge in Shura Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered a blank cartridge from the scene.

Police primarily assumed that internal enmity might have behind the killing.

Harinakunda PS OC Abdur Rahim Molla confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Railway police recovered the body of a man from Parbatipur Railway Station in the upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Railway PS Md Abu Sayeed said locals spotted the body at the rest house in the railway station at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police suspect that he might have died of heart failure, the SI added.

Parbatipur Railway PS OC Md Abdullah Al-Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Sreenagar Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Rabeya, 22, was the wife of Nazrul Islam of Manikdi Village in Nagarkanda Upazila. The couple lived in a rented house in Jushurgaon area of Sreenagar Upazila.

Police and local sources said the couple often locked into altercation over family issues since their marriage.

However, neighbours found Rabeya hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 2:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband for questioning in this connection.

The deceased's husband claimed Rabeya committed suicide by hanging herself.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sharifa Akhter, 35, wife of Malaysia expatriate Ripon Mia, a resident of Kangsa Gucchha Village under Modanpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sadia, daughter of the deceased, spotted the throat-slit body of Sharifa at home in the morning.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police,

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested two persons for questioning in this connection.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from his in-law's house in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Jalal Uddin, 45, was a resident of Rangchapra Village in the upazila. He lived at his in-laws' house in Meherpur area and operated a hotel there.

The deceased's elder brother Mojibur Rahman alleged that Jalal was murdered.

Mentioning that his brother was beaten several times, he wanted exemplary punishment of those involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, Bhaluka Model PS SI Harun-ar-Rashid said police assumed that he might have committed suicide over family feud as he locked into an altercation with his wife and children on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police have recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Morrelganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Probhati Rani, 40, was the wife of Bipul Hawlader, a resident of Kumerkhali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the family members found the body hanging from a tree in the house at around 5am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam said the reason behind the death would be known once the autopsy is done.