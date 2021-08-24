Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Manikganj, in two days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A van puller was killed as a sand-laden truck smashed his vehicle in Sarail Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Mia alias Bullet, 22, son of Nannu Mia, a resident of Bakhail Village under Majlishpur Union.

Local sources said a Sarail-bound sand-laden truck rammed into Sagar's van near Stadium area in the morning, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver lost control over the steering and smashed the van which resulted complete destruction of the van and the truck itself plunged into a road-side ditch.

Officer-in-Charge of Sarail Khantihata Highway Police Station Shahjalal Alam confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: An Ansar member was killed as a truck ran over him in Barangail Bus Stand area in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haq, 40, a resident of Bhuiyanpur Village in Tangail District.

Barangail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Riad Hossain said a truck hit Enamul in Barangail Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 8am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

The truck was seized but its driver fled the scene.

According to the documents found from the deceased, he was a member of Bangladesh Ansar.

However, the police official added that it was not immediately known where he was working or where he was going.







