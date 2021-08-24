Teesta erosion turns severe at Ulipur



The photo shows the erosion by the Teesta River at Arjun Village in Ulipur Upazila. photo: observer

The erosion by the Teesta has already hit several villages including Arjun Village at Daldalia Union, and Gorai Piar, Dalal Para, Hokdanga and Doctor Para villages at Thetrai Union. In the last one week, houses of over 100 families were eroded.

This rainy season, Teesta, in three phases, eroded houses of 500 families in these villages. Losing their houses and belongings these families have turned destitute.

Most arable lands, trees and plants, roads and culverts in Gorai Piar, Hokdanga, Hindu Para, and Dalal Para villages have been devoured. With collapse of electricity pillars, there has been electricity supply disruption in these localities.

More areas including Jankua Para, Mandal Para, Muladhoarparh, Majipara and Bharat Para villages are under erosion threat.

Besides, Gorai Piar Dakhil Madrasa, Gorai Piar Government Primary School, Hokdanga Government Primary School, Hokdanga High School, Dakkhin Char Hokdanga Primary School, two ward clinics, five mosques, two temples, and several thousand people in seven villages are under threat.

Daldalia Union members and dwellers of Arjun Village Zia and Abdul Kader said, the village has been facing erosion by the Teesta for a long time; most areas of the village have been eroded; but there has been no initiative to prevent it.

Gorai Piar Village dwellers Fazlul Haq, Mahubar Rahman, Shah Alam Dafadar, Fazlul, 66, and Thetrai Union members Chad Mia, Achhiya Bewa, 50, Poresh Chandra, 54, and woman member of Ward No.7,8, and 9 Tara Moni said, "We have been turned into destitute after losing all belongings. But no effective measures have been taken to prevent the erosion."

Chairman of Thetrai Union Ayub Ali said, "I never saw such severe erosion before. I have been with village people for the last two days. Seeing any house being eroded, we are removing it. We have informed WDP and upazila administration about taking preventive measures."

President of Teesta River Protection Committee- Kurigram District and Acting Principal Jahangir Alam Sardar demanded quick step to tackle erosion by the Teesta.

Executive Engineer of WDB (Water Development Board)-Kurigram Ariful Islam said, for the time being, geo-bags are being dumped into some areas to prevent erosion.

If allocation is granted, other areas will be brought under the preventive measure, he added.







ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Aug 23: The unabated water-level-swelling in the Teesta River in Ulipur Upazila of the district is continuing to erode village after village.The erosion by the Teesta has already hit several villages including Arjun Village at Daldalia Union, and Gorai Piar, Dalal Para, Hokdanga and Doctor Para villages at Thetrai Union. In the last one week, houses of over 100 families were eroded.This rainy season, Teesta, in three phases, eroded houses of 500 families in these villages. Losing their houses and belongings these families have turned destitute.Most arable lands, trees and plants, roads and culverts in Gorai Piar, Hokdanga, Hindu Para, and Dalal Para villages have been devoured. With collapse of electricity pillars, there has been electricity supply disruption in these localities.More areas including Jankua Para, Mandal Para, Muladhoarparh, Majipara and Bharat Para villages are under erosion threat.Besides, Gorai Piar Dakhil Madrasa, Gorai Piar Government Primary School, Hokdanga Government Primary School, Hokdanga High School, Dakkhin Char Hokdanga Primary School, two ward clinics, five mosques, two temples, and several thousand people in seven villages are under threat.Daldalia Union members and dwellers of Arjun Village Zia and Abdul Kader said, the village has been facing erosion by the Teesta for a long time; most areas of the village have been eroded; but there has been no initiative to prevent it.Gorai Piar Village dwellers Fazlul Haq, Mahubar Rahman, Shah Alam Dafadar, Fazlul, 66, and Thetrai Union members Chad Mia, Achhiya Bewa, 50, Poresh Chandra, 54, and woman member of Ward No.7,8, and 9 Tara Moni said, "We have been turned into destitute after losing all belongings. But no effective measures have been taken to prevent the erosion."Chairman of Thetrai Union Ayub Ali said, "I never saw such severe erosion before. I have been with village people for the last two days. Seeing any house being eroded, we are removing it. We have informed WDP and upazila administration about taking preventive measures."President of Teesta River Protection Committee- Kurigram District and Acting Principal Jahangir Alam Sardar demanded quick step to tackle erosion by the Teesta.Executive Engineer of WDB (Water Development Board)-Kurigram Ariful Islam said, for the time being, geo-bags are being dumped into some areas to prevent erosion.If allocation is granted, other areas will be brought under the preventive measure, he added.