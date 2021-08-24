Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:23 PM
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Gopalganj

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Aug 23: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Monirul Islam said the Rajshahi-bound 'Tungipara Express' train hit the man in Chandradighlia Rail Station area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, process of handing over the body to the Railway police is underway.


