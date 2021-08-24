

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, offering a munajat at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Sunday. Mongla Port Authority organised it as a part of the programmes to mark the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa were also present at that time. photo: observer