Covid-19: 48 more people die, 519 infected in 18 districts

A total of 48 more people died of and 519 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Mymensingh districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 22 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

A total of 10 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Director of the hospital confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Pabna, two from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj each, and one from Natore, Naogaon and Chuadanga districts each.

Some 238 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, a total of 12 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, two from Natore, Naogaon and Pabna each, and one from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 240 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

KHULNA: A total of 16 more people died of and 332 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,919 while the virus cases to 1,06,565 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 741 deaths, followed by 700 in Kushtia, 444 in Jashore, 251 in Jhenaidah, 185 in Chuadanga, 176 in Meherpur, 138 in Bagerhat, 110 in Narail, 87 in Satkhira and 87 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, four were from Jashore and Khulna each, and two from Magura, Kushtia, Narail and Chuadanga districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 612, said the health department sources.

BARISHAL: Nine more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Six people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barguna, and one from Barishal, Bhola and Pirojpur districts each.

Of them, one died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 630 in the division.

On the other hand, three more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 935 people died with the virus symptoms at the hospital.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 203 in Barishal, 103 in Patuakhali, 73 in Bhola, 79 in Pirojpur, 86 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 187 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 42,624 in the division.

A total of 1,026 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 187 people found positive for the virus.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 17,469 in Barishal, 5,850 in Patuakhali, 6,117 in Bhola, 5,085 in Pirojpur, 3,628 in Barguna and 4,475 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 31,626 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 74.96 per cent.

MYMENSINGH: A two-month-old baby boy died of novel coronavirus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the city on Sunday.

Deceased Huzaifa was the son of Mukhlesur Rahman, a resident of Sunjeeb Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

It was learned that the child was admitted to the MMCH on August 11 with the virus symptoms.

Later, he was found positive for the virus.

Huzaifa died at the hospital at around 3pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment there, said his relative Ripon Mia.

Being informed, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed extended his helping hand by providing an ambulance to the bereaved family.

With the help of two volunteers Alak Sarkar and Nure Alam of 'Team Ali Yusuf', the child was buried at his home.







