Two arms dealers nabbed in Naogaon

RAJSHAHI, Aug 23: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two listed arms dealers along with firearms in Adda Bazar area under Niamatpur Police Station (PS) in Naogaon District on Sunday night.

According to RAB sources in Rajshahi, on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Adda Bazar area on Sunday night and arrested them.

The arrested are Mohammad Hridoy, 26, son of Mohammad Kibria Raju of Sheikhpara Village under Gomstapur Police Station of Chapainawabganj District and Mohammad Shishir, 20, son of Mohammad Afaz of Hamidpara Village under the Niamatpur PS.

One foreign revolver, five shooter guns and one round of ammunition were recovered from them.





