Dubai sets up money-laundering court to combat financial crimes

DUBAI, Aug 23: Dubai Courts on Sunday announced the establishment of a specialised court, focused on combating money laundering, within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal.

The move, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is in line with the UAE leadership's vision to strengthen the integrity of the financial system.

The new court will support Dubai's efforts to tackle financial crimes, including money laundering, as part of the UAE's wider endeavour to combat crime.

Taresh Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, said that setting up a court for money laundering is part of Dubai Courts' commitment to improve judicial efficiency and promote excellence in the administration of justice. -REUTERS